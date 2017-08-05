Patrick Mahomes II does well under adverse weather conditions

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Cool, windy and rainy conditions at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Saturday didn’t seem to affect rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

Mahomes was the only one of the Chiefs’ three top quarterbacks who didn’t throw an interception. Mahomes completed 6 of 10 passes in full team drills and 10 of 13 in 7-on-7 drills.

Wow moments: Mahomes made three big-time throws, two on go routes down the right sideline in a 7-on-7 drill, one to Jehu Chesson and the other to Tevin Jones. Perhaps even more impressive was a back-shoulder throw into the wind that was caught by Marcus Kemp in a full team drill.

Whoa moment: Mahomes threw incomplete to tight end Ross Travis even though Travis had been left uncovered.