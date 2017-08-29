Patrick Mahomes II will have to make his preseason playing time last

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes II will start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night when they conclude the preseason against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then, if all goes according to plan, the rookie won’t play again any time soon, if at all this season. Mahomes will begin the season as the primary backup to starting quarterback Alex Smith, who won’t play against the Titans.

The challenge for Mahomes will be to continue to improve without playing or getting much work in practice. Most of the focus at quarterback during regular-season practice is on preparing the starting quarterback for the upcoming game.

The challenge for Patrick Mahomes going forward will be to continue to improve without playing or getting much work in practice. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

That doesn’t leave much time to develop a rookie backup. But Matt Nagy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, already plans to steal time to work with Mahomes during special-teams periods and after practice.

“For him, every rep he can get when we can steal some time in practice during the season, whether it’s as simple as (working) under center with his footwork (or) progressions on who he’s going to ... and then the video side of it, watching tape, he can’t get enough of that right now," Nagy said.

“A lot of it right now is just trying to focus on some of the little things under center, the drops, the handoffs, the things a lot of people don’t think about."

Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass in last week’s game against the Seahawks for the first time in three preseason appearances. Mahomes led the Chiefs to only one field goal in four possessions.

“(Mahomes got) to see in a Week 3 preseason game that the speed is a little different and (he’s) in an environment that’s loud," Nagy said.

But the Chiefs consider it good for Mahomes to operate under adverse circumstances. The conditions will be friendlier against the Titans, who are unlikely to play their starters much if at all.

That should make it easier for Mahomes to be productive, as he was earlier in the preseason, and show off some of the lessons he’s learned.

“You just have to have a plan every single play," Mahomes said. “You can’t go into any play and not have a plan on where you want to go if they’re in certain coverages. When they have defenses that are aggressive, big physical defenses like they have, you have to make sure you try to be smart and make the right play every single time.”

Through the three games, Mahomes has a higher passer rating (105.9) than Smith (84.8). He’s completed 25-of-38, or almost 66 percent, of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I feel like I’ve gotten better every single time I’ve been out there and that’s just learning the playbook more and more, trying to get the protections right and doing everything right," Mahomes said. “That’s just something that will keep being a process. You have to come in every single day and work hard, get in that meeting room and get in that film room and do whatever you can to be able to do the mental side of it as well as the physical.”