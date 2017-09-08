True to his nature, Alex Smith already focused on next week

Alex Smith doesn't know if the Chiefs felt disrespected, but the team didn't need extra motivation playing against the defending champs when they hang their banner. (0:25)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Alex Smith finally had the chance to answer his critics. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback outdueled Tom Brady on the stat sheet and on the scoreboard Thursday night and it might have been easy for Smith to sound off about his lack of public respect.

True to his nature, Smith let the opportunity pass.

"If you'd asked me that seven or eight years ago, I'd maybe give you what you're looking for there," Smith said after the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 42-27. "But now I really don't care."

Smith had perhaps his best game as a Chief, completing 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. He threw touchdowns of 75 yards to Tyreek Hill and 78 yards to Kareem Hunt.

Smith was already looking to focus the Chiefs on next week's game. The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles a week from Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

"It's a win," Smith said. "It's a big win. But you've got to be able to handle it the right way. We've got to be resilient and turn our attention to next week.

"You can't forget that it's one of 16. You've got to keep that same mentality, that same week-in, week-out attention-to-detail mentality."

Smith's finest moment came not only in prime time against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots but while surrounded by young players. The Chiefs don't have a wide receiver over 26. Running back Kareem Hunt is a rookie.

The receivers and Hunt played well but their veteran quarterback showed them the way.

"He doesn't flinch at much," coach Andy Reid said. "There's just nothing that really rattles him. That's great for the young bunch around him right now. He's got young receivers. He's got a young running back. He just kind of calms the storm. He doesn't get overwhelmed by being here, in New England."