Kareem Hunt's debut is the best among recent Chiefs running backs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie running back Kareem Hunt did something in his NFL debut Thursday night that only one other Kansas City Chiefs player has done. Hunt rushed for 148 yards, caught passes worth 98 more and scored three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 42-27 win against the New England Patriots.

Priest Holmes hit those numbers in a 2002 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hunt also had by far the best debut among the recent line of great Chiefs backs that includes Holmes, Larry Johnson and Jamaal Charles. Here's how Hunt’s game matches up statistically to their Chiefs debuts and careers.

Priest Holmes

Chiefs debut: 21 rushing yards, 1 receiving yard, 0 TDs in 2001 vs. Raiders.

Games with Chiefs with 148 or more yards rushing: 9, with a high of 197 in 2002 vs. Seahawks.

Games with Chiefs with 98 or more yards receiving: 6, with a high of 110 in 2002 vs. Seahawks.

Games with Chiefs with three or more touchdowns: 12, with a high of 4 twice.

Larry Johnson

Chiefs debut: 25 rushing yards, 0 receiving yards, 0 TDs in 2003 vs. Texans. Johnson rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start in 2004 vs. Broncos.

Games with Chiefs with 148 or more yards rushing: 9, with a high of 211 in 2005 vs. Texans.

Games with Chiefs with 98 or more yards receiving: 2, with a high of 115 in 2004 vs. Chargers.

Games with Chiefs with three or more touchdowns: 4, with a high of 4 in 2006 vs. Seahawks.

Jamaal Charles

Chiefs debut: 28 rushing yards, 6 receiving yards, 0 TDs in 2008 vs. Patriots.

Games with Chiefs with 148 or more yards rushing: 9, with a high of 259 in 2009 vs. Broncos.

Games with Chiefs with 98 or more yards receiving: 2, with a high of 195 vs Raiders in 2013.

Games with Chiefs with three or more touchdowns: 3, with a high of 5 in 2013 vs. Raiders.