Mentor vs. pupil: Andy Reid coaching against Doug Pederson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid has worked many a game against his former assistants, so Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium (1 p.m. ET, Fox) won't be anything new for him in that respect.

But Sunday will be his first -- after 19 seasons as an NFL head coach -- against a former player who is now a coach. Eagles coach Doug Pederson was a Green Bay quarterback in 1997 and 1998 while Reid was the position coach for the Packers. He later played for Reid for one season after Reid had moved on to become head coach for the Eagles in 1999.

For those paying attention on Sunday, it won't be difficult to see the mentor's impact on the pupil.

"There's a clear connection there," said Eagles center Jason Kelce, who played for Reid in the first couple of seasons of his career. "Obviously the way we schedule things, to a lot of the things we do from an organization standpoint to a scheduling standpoint, they're very, very similar in that respect. Personality-wise they both bring their own little nuance to it but you can tell that Doug had a major influence from Andy Reid."

Pederson later coached for Reid, first with the Eagles from 2009 through 2012 and then as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015.

Pederson said the seeds for his coaching career started when he was a player. His career received a boost when Reid hired him in Philadelphia after he had been in coaching just four years, all in high school.

"A lot of where I'm at today is definitely a tribute to what Andy has done in my life, for sure," Doug Pederson said.

"Interesting question," Pederson said when asked whether he would have gone into coaching if he hadn't crossed paths as a player with Reid. "It's hard to say. I did feel like coaching was in my future even when I was a player. But to be in this position today, I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Andy and having a chance to work with him and not only play for him but obviously coach and be around him for so many years.

"A lot of where I'm at today is definitely a tribute to what Andy has done in my life, for sure."

Pederson has imitated Reid in many ways. For instance, he scripts the first several plays of every game, much as Reid does.

"Just paying attention to the small things, the little things, No. 1," Pederson said. "Probably No. 2 is that you've got to love to teach the game, the fundamentals, the details of plays. ...You can't take anything for granted. You can't assume all the players know everything. You can't assume your coaches know everything. Those are things I learned from him that ... prepared me for this opportunity."

Reid is 8-3 against the seven former assistants he's coached against. Among others, he's 2-0 against current Chiefs assistant Brad Childress, former coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He's 1-1 against John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers.

But this game is also against a former player. Only once since 1966 has a head coach gone against one of his former starting quarterbacks. In that instance, in 2011, the pupil won when Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys beat Chan Gailey and the Buffalo Bills.

"I knew he wanted to head in that direction (of coaching) when I had him in Green Bay and then when he played for me at Philly," Reid said. "I knew he wanted to go there. Then he did. He started coaching at the high school level and we stayed in touch, and I knew (sometime) he was going to wanted to move up whether it was to college or the NFL. I happened to have an opening and it worked out for him.

"I have a lot of respect for him. I think he's doing a nice job there. I know he'll have his team ready."