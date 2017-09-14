Chiefs went off script to get ball to Kareem Hunt after his fumble

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After Kareem Hunt lost a fumble on the first carry of his NFL career, the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie running back thought it might be a while before he got another chance with the ball.

He was wrong. The Chiefs went right back to Hunt on their next offensive play against the New England Patriots last week.

"I'd say I was kind of surprised," Hunt said. "Coach Andy Reid said, 'Get ready, we're going right back to you, we're giving you the ball.' I was like, 'Wow, these guys really believe in me,' because if I was a coach I don’t know how I would feel about that."

Hunt may have never gripped a ball so securely as he did on that carry after the fumble. He wrapped it with both arms as he went to the ground.

"I was definitely holding that one tight," he said. "I couldn’t have two [fumbles] back-to-back."

The move to go back to Hunt was intentional on the part of the Chiefs. Reid scripts the first several plays of every game but went off the script to call Hunt’s second carry.

"Coach has been in this for a long time," offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. "Coach made a great call in getting him the ball next to get the guy’s confidence back, and that’s exactly what happened."

Hunt finished with 22 touches vs. New England. After the fumble, he was productive on the other 21 -- he rushed for 148 yards on 17 carries, caught five passes for 98 yards, and scored three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 42-27 win in Thursday's season opener.