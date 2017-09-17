2-0 Chiefs have NFL's best resume after win over Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- If nothing else, the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs are developing different ways to beat their opponents.

In one of their two games, they prevailed in a high-scoring, high-yardage shootout. In the other, they played a defensive battle that was tied until midway through the fourth quarter.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leaps over Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas for a fourth-quarter touchdown. AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The common denominator is that both games were Kansas City victories, the latest being a 27-20 decision against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium, sparked by Justin Houston's deflection of an Eagles pass that Chris Jones then intercepted, setting up Kansas City’s go-ahead touchdown.

Otherwise, the games couldn’t have been more different. The Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in the season-opener with a big-play offense that posted more than 500 yards and scored 42 points.

The Chiefs went over 300 yards against the Eagles but only by finding a rhythm late in the game. They scratched out a measly existence for almost three quarters before finally prevailing with two touchdowns from Kareem Hunt and and one from Travis Kelce in the game’s last 17 minutes.

The Chiefs trailed much of the game against New England but they always felt in control. Their offense usually had an answer for the Patriots.

Against the Eagles, it felt as if the Chiefs were always living on the edge because their offense couldn’t handle what Philadelphia was bringing, which was relentless pressure. The Chiefs were rendered helpless for much of the game by the Eagles’ heat. Quarterback Alex Smith was sacked four times.

But the Chiefs found a way and for that they deserve some credit. The Eagles presented the Chiefs some problems the Patriots didn't, but the Chiefs hung around long enough to finally solve them.