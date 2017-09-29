New Chiefs kicker better from long distance than medium in college

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie kicker Harrison Butker brings a statistical oddity from his collegiate days at Georgia Tech into his NFL debut for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Butker made 21 of 28 field goal attempts, or 75 percent, from 40 yards or longer in college. He made 12 of 22, or 55 percent, between 30 and 39 yards.

Rookie Harrison Butker connected on 75 percent of his college field-goal tries from beyond 40 yards, and the Chiefs' new kicker admits to overthinking some shorter ones. Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

“It’s definitely true,’’ said Butker, who will replace the injured Cairo Santos for the first time in Monday night’s game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN). “I think when it’s a longer field goal I’m more relaxed. I just go ahead and kick the ball, and that’s how you have to be on the short field goals as well. You’ve got to be relaxed and you can’t overthink it, and I think sometimes that might have happened on the short field goals. Just go out there, don’t think too much and make the kick.

“The NFL is all about accuracy. It doesn’t matter how big of a ball you can hit. You’ve got to be accurate.’’

Butker made all 10 of his collegiate kicks from 29 yards and in, and 208 of 210 extra points.

Santos is the most accurate field goal kicker in Chiefs history at almost 85 percent. He is the opposite of Butker, remarkably accurate on shorter kicks. He is 7-of-12 in his Chiefs career from 50 yards or more, with a long of 54 in a 2016 game against the Houston Texans.

Butker’s longest successful kick at Georgia Tech was 53 yards. He made a 51-yarder for the Carolina Panthers this preseason.

He indicated he felt comfortable kicking beyond 55 yards, if that’s what the Chiefs ask of him.

“I think most kickers can do that,’’ he said. “To be in the NFL you kind of have to be able to do that. Wherever they put me I feel like I’m comfortable as long as it’s 60 and in.’’

Signing a rookie kicker seems a strange move for the 3-0 Chiefs, one of two remaining unbeaten teams. But it shows what they think of him.

“He was obviously a good kicker in college,’’ coach Andy Reid said. “We liked him coming out [for the draft]. He’s got a strong leg. He’s a good kicker. We look forward to getting him in there and seeing how he does.

“Cairo’s been there and done that, and we have trust in Harrison too or we wouldn’t have brought him here. He was a pretty good kicker in college and we feel like he did a nice job in the preseason and it will carry over now.’’

A prime-time game is quite the place for Butker to get his start. But he said the situation Monday night won’t be too big for him.

“Obviously a big stage, but you’ve got to treat it like any other game,’’ Butker said. “I’ve heard it’s a loud, exciting, vibrant stadium so I’m really looking forward to that. ... What a way to start my career.

“I’ve hit a lot of big kicks at Georgia Tech. I think I’ve done well with the Panthers in the preseason. I just look back at ... what I’ve done in college and what I’ve done now in the preseason and I’m confident for whatever comes my way. I think I deserve to be in the NFL.’’