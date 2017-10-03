Chiefs win in dramatic fashion to stay NFL's lone unbeaten team

In the final seconds of the game, the Redskins fumble the ball after several laterals and Justin Houston picks it up and runs it in for a touchdown to give Kansas City a 29-20 victory. (0:45)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- About 10 minutes into Monday night's game, the Kansas City Chiefs looked like they were toast. Nothing was working on either side of the ball and they were poised to fall behind by two touchdowns to the Washington Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium.

They came to life not a minute too late and showed why they're the NFL's last remaining undefeated team at 4-0 by holding Washington to a field goal on that drive and then winning 29-20. With four seconds left in the game, rookie kicker Harrison Butker hit a 43-yard field goal, and on the game's final play Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston scored a touchdown on a fumble return.

The Chiefs went through more than a few anxious moments along the way, but found a way to overcome a stubborn opponent in perhaps their most difficult test of the season.

That quality should serve them well in their next game on Sunday night against Deshaun Watson and the suddenly high-scoring Texans in Houston.

The Chiefs had trouble early protecting quarterback Alex Smith, who was sacked four times. Blocking for Smith has been a season-long problem for the Chiefs, who have allowed their quarterback to be sacked 16 times in four games.

But the Chiefs went on a 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that chewed up more than eight minutes. It bogged down and they had to settle for a field goal, but Butker's 32-yard kick broke a tie game and gave the Chiefs a 20-17 lead.

After Washington tied the score 20-20 with less than a minute left, Smith led the Chiefs down the field and into field goal range, the big play being a 37-yard pass to receiver Albert Wilson.