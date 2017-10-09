Alex Smith continues his MVP-like play in Chiefs' win over Texans

Tyreek Hill fields the punt, turns the corner and runs down the sideline for the 82-yard touchdown. He gives the Texans the peace sign as he heads into the end zone. (0:42)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith scrambled from the pocket to his left during the second quarter of Sunday night’s game and set his feet a moment before firing an 8-yard pass to Charcandrick West for the first touchdown of what would become a 42-34 victory over the Houston Texans.

It was a typical play from Smith. The pass to West happened on third down, and on such plays Smith was phenomenal against the Texans. The Chiefs had 10 third-down plays in the first half and converted seven, all on Smith passes. The Chiefs led 23-7 at halftime.

Smith has delivered clutch plays for the Chiefs all season and is emerging as Kansas City’s strongest MVP candidate. He threw three touchdown passes and for 324 yards against the Texans.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

The Chiefs wouldn’t be where they are without rookie running back Kareem Hunt, who has given them a third consistent threat to go with tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hunt, after being contained through the first two quarters, busted loose in the second half to finish with 107 rushing yards.

But he still didn’t have the impact that Smith did. The Chiefs would have been lost without him not only against the Texans but in all of their five games. Smith is on pace for 35 touchdown passes and over 4,400 yards. Both totals would shatter his personal season bests (23 touchdowns in 2013, 3,502 yards in 2016). He has yet to throw an interception or lose a fumble through five games, all victories.

Smith had a big game despite losing Kelce, his favorite receiver, at halftime. Kelce was being evaluated for a concussion; up to that point he was having a big game, with eight catches for 98 yards.

Smith still made the tight ends a threat for the Chiefs. Demetrius Harris caught three passes for 21 yards, Ross Travis two for 26 yards.