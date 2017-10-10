Chiefs can further distance themselves from AFC rivals in next three games

Louis Riddick details the many playmakers the Chiefs have and how the coaches have put the players in situations to succeed. (0:52)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs are not just the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team. At 5-0, they've also put themselves in position to lap the field at the halfway point of their season.

Getting to that point would take three more solid games from the Chiefs. But among the teams that in preseason were expected to be their main competitors for AFC supremacy, the New England Patriots have two losses, the Pittsburgh Steelers two and the Oakland Raiders three.

All other AFC teams have at least two losses, except the Denver Broncos, who have one. But the Broncos have played just one road game, compared to three for the Chiefs, and it was Denver's only loss.

The Chiefs have had plenty to celebrate during an uplifting start to the season. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

The upcoming three-game stretch provides the Chiefs with a convenient opportunity to put even more distance between themselves and many of the conference rivals. The Chiefs face the 3-2 Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, followed by an Oct. 19 Thursday night game against the Raiders in Oakland and an Oct. 30 Monday night game against the Broncos at Arrowhead.

With three wins, the Chiefs would be at worst two games up on the Broncos and four on the Raiders in the AFC West. So they would almost certainly defend the division title they won last season. They could begin preparing for at least one home playoff game and start looking at the possibility of resting some key players for a game or two at the end of the regular season.

With two wins or one, things are murkier. With zero wins, the Chiefs will have wasted their 5-0 start and would have plenty of work to do just to get into the playoffs.

That's quite a range of potential scenarios for the Chiefs with regard to what the second half of their season might look like.

Here are the three-game schedules for some of the other top AFC contenders:

Denver (3-1): The Broncos, after last weekend's bye, play their fourth home game of the season Sunday against the winless New York Giants. They then visit the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chiefs, beginning a stretch of games in which seven of 10 are on the road. It's difficult to see the Broncos being any better than 5-2 at the end of October.

New England (3-2): The Patriots are at the New York Jets in Week 6, followed by home games against the Atlanta Falcons and Chargers. The Patriots could conceivably sweep the three games, putting them at 6-2 at the midway point of their schedule.

Pittsburgh (3-2): The Steelers have games in Kansas City and Detroit, with a home game against the Bengals in between. Two wins in this stretch looks ambitious for a team that has lost to the Bears and Jaguars.

Oakland (2-3): It's hard to know what to make of the Raiders, who seem to have lost their way by dropping three straight games. Perhaps they'll regroup when injured quarterback Derek Carr returns to the lineup. But they were struggling before losing Carr, so no matter when he returns, it's difficult to picture them winning more than two in a stretch that includes home games against the Chargers and Chiefs and a road game against the Bills.