Chiefs have aura of invincibility ripped away by Steelers in 19-13 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, the Kansas City Chiefs were perhaps due for a correction. In that light, Sunday's loss to their longtime tormentors, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, wasn't a surprise.

The magnitude of their fall was a shock. The Chiefs were barely competitive for much of the game. They fought back late but still lost 19-13 at Arrowhead Stadium, a defeat that dropped them to 5-1 overall.

The result no doubt provides hope to the Steelers and the other AFC teams who are pursuing the Chiefs. Two of those teams, their AFC West rivals from Oakland and Denver, are next in succession on Kansas City's schedule and may find some things to borrow from Pittsburgh's beating of the Chiefs to try to use to their advantage.

Le'Veon Bell was able to exploit Kansas City's weak run defense and the Chiefs' upcoming opponents may look to do the same. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

In any case, the Chiefs through their first five games looked ready to run away with the AFC from their other conference competitors. They led the league in scoring entering Sunday's game and, while they allowed plenty of yards, they seemed defensively to have a knack for making a stop at the right time.

Pittsburgh toppled this aura of invincibility. The Chiefs have a ragged history against the Steelers with Roethlisberger as their quarterback. They are 0-7 in games in which Roethlisberger has started against the Chiefs and finished the game.

So perhaps Sunday's defeat was just a case of a bad matchup against a particular quarterback and opponent. But there's a danger in thinking the Chiefs' problems will be solved in time for Thursday night's game against the Raiders in Oakland just because it's not Roethlisberger and the Steelers on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage.

The Chiefs haven't played good run defense all season. That hadn't hurt them until Sunday, when the Steelers had the ball for almost 22 minutes in the first half.

So there may be an opening for the Raiders and Broncos in hammering away with the run as the Steelers did with Le'Veon Bell, who rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

Neither Oakland nor Denver entered Week 6 in the top 10 in rushing, but both teams are capable. The Broncos were rushing for a healthy 4.4 yards-per-carry average. The Raiders have in Marshawn Lynch a physical runner similar in that respect to Bell.

Kansas City's offensive weakness against the Steelers was more puzzling. The Chiefs' early-game offensive ineptitude was epic. Kansas City had six yards and one first down in the first half.

Chiefs opponents in the first five games found it impossible to hold down all of Kansas City's three main threats, running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

At least two of those players had a big impact for the Chiefs in each of their five victories. None did against the Steelers.