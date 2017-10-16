Chiefs don't have much time to heal their wounds, physical or otherwise

play 0:53 Chiefs' aura of invisibility ripped away by Steelers The Chiefs lost their first game of the season against the Steelers and are headed into a key two-game stretch against AFC West opponents.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs might prefer to have a full week, or even longer, to heal their assorted wounds after losing their first game of the season on Sunday.

No such luck. The Chiefs play Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders, and on top of that will have to deal with the flight to Oakland.

“Coming off a physical game, you know you’re going to have another big divisional game [and] travel,’’ quarterback Alex Smith said after the Chiefs fell to 5-1 with a 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “You’ve got all of those built-in excuses there to lean on. I think the positive is we’ve got a short week to try to get this bounce back and get this taste out of our mouth, if there is a positive.’’

The Chiefs lost two more offensive skill players against the Steelers. After the game, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Charcandrick West were being evaluated for concussions.

The Chiefs were already playing without two of their top three wide receivers, Chris Conley and Albert Wilson. Conley is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Wilson was deactivated for the Steelers game because of a knee injury.

The Chiefs were in passing mode on their final drive against the Steelers but were playing without Hill, their leading wide receiver, and West, their third-down back.

“For sure, that hurts,’’ Smith said. “You follow it up with losing Chris last week and Albert not being dressed and you’re down to some young guys out there in a big situation that don’t have a lot of reps in that. It adds to it as well, but no one really cares. You’ve [still] got to go.”

"It seems a little bleak right this minute," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "But that's not how I feel going forward." Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

If Hill, West and Wilson can’t play in Oakland, the Chiefs will be without four of their six leading pass-catchers. Among that group, only tight end Travis Kelce and running back Kareem Hunt would be available to play.

The Chiefs stumbled for the first time offensively against the Steelers. They entered Week 6 as the highest-scoring team in the league, but in the first half they had just 6 yards, three points and one first down.

“It seems a little bleak right this minute,’’ coach Andy Reid said. “But that’s not how I feel going forward. We’ve got a good football team. We’ve got to rebound. We’ve got a short turnaround here. We’ve got to get ready to play a good Raiders team.

“I don’t think you ever expect to have [a lousy first half]. But things happen in this league. That’s why teams don’t go undefeated very often. You don’t want it to happen. The guys don’t want it to happen. The coaches don’t want it to happen. It did. You’ve seen the parity in this league. These things happen. Teams bounce back. A week ago [the Steelers] were getting beaten by the Jags, and they bounced back. We’ll do the same thing. That’s this league. It can sway either way and you’ve got to be ready to go every week.’’

The Chiefs are 3-2 in Thursday night games under Reid. In 2014, they lost to the previously winless Raiders in a Thursday night game in Oakland after a physical home game the Sunday before against the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs, though, beat Seattle in that one.

“It’s a short turnaround,’’ Reid said. “We’ll be right back on it [Monday]. You’ve got to heal up fast and use all the technology we have, take care of yourselves, get rest and get ready for Monday and Tuesday, and you’re flying on Wednesday. That’s part of the game, what you’re dealt. They’re doing the same thing, without the flying.’’