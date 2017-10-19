Why Chiefs have beaten Raiders five straight times

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have won 12 straight games against their rivals from the AFC West, but they have been pushed to the brink in a couple of those games. They had to go to overtime last season to extend their streak against both the Chargers and Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs have kept Raiders QB Derek Carr in check throughout his career. Peter Aiken/Getty Images

But the Chiefs have had their way with the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs have beaten the Raiders five straight times, dating to 2014. The slimmest margin was six points in the final game of the 2015 season, and three times the Chiefs have won by at least two touchdowns.

As the teams face off Thursday (8:25 p.m. ET, CBS) at the Oakland Coliseum, here are five reasons Kansas City has won five straight over Oakland:

Chiefs-Raiders History The Chiefs lead the series against the Raiders 62-52-2 since their first meeting in the AFL on Sept. 16, 1960, when the Chiefs were the Dallas Texans. Here's a look at their past six meetings. Date Result 11/20/14 Raiders 24, Chiefs 20 12/14/14 Chiefs 31, Raiders 13 12/6/15 Chiefs 34, Raiders 20 1/3/16 Chiefs 23, Raiders 17 10/16/16 Chiefs 26, Raiders 10 12/8/16 Chiefs 21, Raiders 13 ESPN.com