Offense no longer carrying its end of bargain for Chiefs

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Kansas City Chiefs were carried to a 5-0 start this season largely on the strength of a high-scoring offense.

They arrived at their bye week Sunday night at 6-3 largely because that offense no longer resembles its early-season counterpart.

The latest example came in their 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs managed just a field goal until the last play of the first half, when the Cowboys gave Tyreek Hill a long touchdown by taking the concept of prevent defense to a ridiculous extreme.

The Chiefs put together a nice drive to start the second half, one that resulted in a touchdown. But that was the last time they would score.

Things were so bad that Alex Smith threw his first interception of the season, breaking his NFL record streak of 287 passes to start a season without throwing a pick.

Coach Andy Reid said afterward the Chiefs lacked energy on Sunday and though he didn't specify one side of the ball or the other, it seems he was speaking about the offense. The Chiefs went three plays and punt on each of their first two possessions.

"It’s easy to look back when we started as slowly as we did in the first quarter and say we didn’t have energy,'' Smith said. "It’s hard to feel it though all week. It felt good. I thought we had a good plan and we were ready for it.

"We’ve had a good run I feel like of a bunch of physical games, physical teams, good football teams that we’ve been playing (against) back to back to back to back. We’ve had a couple of these short weeks, on the road against a really good football team. That’s a good football team. I felt like we were right back in it when we came out in the third quarter. If a couple of those possessions go differently, it could be a different ball game. Certainly they made the plays, end of third and early fourth quarter . . . and we weren’t able to.''

The Chiefs can't be expected to overcome their weak defense every week. But nine games into their season, it's obvious that if the Chiefs are going to get anywhere this year, the offense will have to carry them.

It happened consistently over the season's first five games but not since. The Chiefs did manage 29 points in that one win since, last Monday night's victory over the Denver Broncos. But the Chiefs scored what they did that night with the aid of a defensive touchdown, five field goals and a lone offensive TD.

In the other games, the Chiefs managed 13 measly points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, were shut out in the crucial fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders and then scored both of their touchdowns within a span of about six minutes against the Cowboys.

It's fair to blame the Chiefs' defense for their situation. The Chiefs have too many good players to play so poorly most weeks on defense.

But that's what the Chiefs are dealing with this season. They can either overcome with their offense or succumb.

Early in the season, it was one. Lately, it's been the other.