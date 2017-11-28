QB job is still Alex Smith's, but for how long?

ESPN's Adam Teicher says that the Kansas City Chiefs have a lot going wrong on offense, but they could use the spark and big-play ability that QB Patrick Mahomes could provide since they have scored only one touchdown in nine quarters. (1:03)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alex Smith will start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday when they play against the New York Jets. But coach Andy Reid was vague about what might happen at quarterback beyond that.

“I’m not sitting here with a crystal ball and projecting things like that," Reid said when asked whether the job would be Smith’s for the rest of the season. “That’s not how I roll.

“We’ve all got a responsibility to do our job at all positions, starting with me, and that’s not getting done the right way. It’s not one guy. That has to be understood. It’s not one person. We’ve all got to pull together as a football team -- in this case, an offensive football team right now -- and get that taken care of. That’s about as clear as I can be."

The Chiefs have lost five of their past six games since their 5-0 start, and an unproductive offense is the biggest culprit. The Chiefs scored just nine points in an overtime loss to the New York Giants two weeks ago and 10 in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

They have just one touchdown in their past nine quarters. That came against the Bills, a game in which the Chiefs opened with five straight possessions of three plays and punt.

The problems are widespread. The running game has been ground to a halt. Receivers are dropping passes, and some are running incorrect routes.

Smith has been affected by what’s happening around him. His yards per passing attempt, a key statistic with regard to a quarterback’s effectiveness, has been lower in the past two games than at any other time during the season.

But Reid repeated on Monday what he said after the Bills game, that Smith would be the starter against the Jets.

“It’s everybody," he said. “We’ve all got a piece of this. I’m not saying [the problem is with] Alex."

The Chiefs have rookie Patrick Mahomes II, their No. 1 draft pick, as the backup quarterback. The Chiefs’ plan for Mahomes was to have him serve this season as Smith’s backup. Mahomes has yet to play in a regular-season game.

While Smith will start in New York, Reid hinted at other offensive lineup changes for Sunday.

“I’ve got to make sure I get done what I need to get done in the coaching part of it," Reid said.

Asked whether that includes lineup changes, he said, “I’m looking into everything. That probably needs to be done. You need to look at everything. It’s my responsibility to do that. I’m not sitting here in a position to give you an answer to that."

The Chiefs managed just a field goal in the first halves of the games against the Giants and Bills. Reid took responsibility as the playcaller for the slow offensive starts.

“I’ll address that with the offense," he said. “I’ll always go back and look at what I can do better. I think we all probably need to do a little more of that. With the core group I’ve got on the offensive side, I know they’ll look in the mirror first and demand more of each other.

“Everybody has to feel that urgency to change it."