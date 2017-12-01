Everybody is just guessing at reasonable expectations for CB Darrelle Revis

Kansas City CB Darrelle Revis shares his feelings ahead of the Chiefs' Week 13 matchup against his former team, the Jets. (0:43)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Darrelle Revis is almost a full year removed from his last game and by even his own admission the worst season of his NFL career. So when it comes to reasonable expectations for the veteran cornerback in his first game for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the New York Jets, everybody is just guessing.

"I really have no idea what to expect," Revis said. "I haven't played the majority of this year, this football season. For me, I'm just excited to get back at it."

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton: "We're probably not going to know until he gets out and plays."

Jets coach Todd Bowles: "I don't know ... You're going to have to ask his coaches that. He doesn't play for us anymore."

The only thing that seems certain is that Jets quarterback Josh McCown will test the 32-year-old Revis to see what he might have left.

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis on playing Sunday against the Jets: "For me, I'm just excited to get back at it."

"At this point I wouldn't put that past any team or any offensive coordinator," Revis said.

The Chiefs haven't declared a role for Revis on Sunday. Coach Andy Reid has said he hoped Revis would eventually become a starter.

Revis played his first six and past two seasons for the Jets, with one season with the Buccaneers and another with the Patriots in between. Sutton was a defensive coach for the Jets during those first six seasons before he joined the Chiefs.

"I always felt watching him was that his attention to detail, his work ethic, his preparation was really unique," Sutton said. "He could have been a great player without doing any of that because he's a really good talent. But he always wanted to be more than that. He worked very diligently at it. Those are traits that really separated him.

"He knows that if the scout team receiver (in practice) is supposed to be split at two yards outside the hash or two yards outside the numbers to run (a particular) route and he's not, he's going to go over and say, 'Hey, you don't run that route from that split.' That's his study and his preparation."

That attention to detail, Sutton said, gives him a chance to succeed immediately.

"I just know he's going to be well prepared," Sutton said. "He's played a lot of football in his career and played at a pretty high level. I think he'll be fine."

But the Chiefs are still more hopeful that certain. Similarly, they aren't sure the way Revis played last season wasn't a sign his skills have started their inevitable decline.

Revis played for the Jets last season with an injured wrist and he acknowledged carrying extra weight he's since lost.

"Nobody probably knows for sure," Sutton said. "Knowing the player, he was battling some different injuries. He said he wasn't in the best condition of his life in that regard. I guess that's where we're laying our hope is that (last year) was the exception."

Bowles, who coached Revis the past two seasons, wouldn't venture a guess as to how Revis' time with the Chiefs might turn out. But he did say if it doesn't work out, it won't be because Revis didn't give it the effort.

"He's a professional and I know he'll be ready to play," Bowles said. "He's a prideful guy. I know his work ethic is outstanding. He's a true pro. He's one of the greatest I've ever been around."