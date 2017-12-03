Alex Smith isn't the problem in Chiefs' latest loss

Kansas City QB Alex Smith blows past the Jets defense and breaks a tackle before stepping out of bounds with a huge gain. (0:31)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t change quarterbacks on Sunday from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes. They didn’t need to.

Smith looked more like the MVP candidate he was early in the season than the struggling quarterback he’s been in recent weeks. It took him less than five minutes to throw two touchdown passes, or one more than he'd thrown in the last two games combined.

Smith later threw touchdown passes of 79 and 40 yards to Tyreek Hill, and the four TD passes overall allowed him to tie his single-season best of 23, set in his first Chiefs season in 2013. He threw for more than 300 yards, and had a 70-yard scramble in the second quarter to set up a field goal.

Still it wasn’t enough. The Chiefs lost their fourth straight game and sixth in the last seven, 38-31 to the New York Jets.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

At 6-6, their games don’t get any more critical than the next two, both against AFC West opponents. They face the Oakland Raiders next Sunday and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. Both games are at Arrowhead Stadium.

How they should approach those games is a dilemma.

The Chiefs’ 31 points were more than they’ve had in a game since Week 5. But the Chiefs' defense collapsed, allowing almost 500 yards to the Jets. New York converted 13 of 20 third-down plays, and the Chiefs committed eight penalties.

They changed their offensive playcaller from coach Andy Reid to coordinator Matt Nagy. That didn’t appear to make much of a difference. The Chiefs did get the two early touchdown passes, both to Travis Kelce. But both came in Kansas City’s first 15 snaps. The Chiefs generally script those plays well before kickoff; they are not selected in the moment.