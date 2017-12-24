Closer than it should have been, but Chiefs get job done, clinch AFC West

With their 29-13 victory over the Dolphins, the Chiefs win their division and book a spot in the playoffs. (1:22)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid wore a Santa Claus suit to his postgame news conference, a strong sign the Kansas City Chiefs achieved what they came for on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

But there were others. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was shouting about making the playoffs as he entered the Chiefs' locker room afterward. AFC West championship caps were being worn in the locker room and red T-shirts signifying the division title were hanging in lockers.

The Chiefs didn't play a perfect game against the Miami Dolphins. They were sloppy and provided a lot more suspense than there should have been. But they still got the job done.

Alex Smith became the first Chiefs quarterback in 12 seasons to throw for over 4,000 yards. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West with their 29-13 victory, giving them back-to-back division titles for the first time in 58 seasons.

This latest division championship seemed a foregone conclusion early in the season, when they surged to a 5-0 start. Things quickly got interesting when they lost six of their next seven games to fall into a first-place tie with the Raiders and Chargers.

But the victory over the Dolphins was Kansas City's third straight, and this latest winning streak was enough to guarantee the Chiefs a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs in two weeks.

"You just don’t know when the season starts what’s going to get thrown at you, what you’re going to have to overcome, what type of adversity it’s going to be,’’ said quarterback Alex Smith, who became the sixth Chiefs quarterback and the first since Trent Green in 2005 to go over 4,000 yards in a season. “To have the two swings like we did, to start off as hot as we did and then to have so many tough losses after that and everybody kind of having a hand in it ... definitely guys questioned themselves, [were] searching as a team.

“To stick together and have that kind of resiliency as a group ... it says a lot about the character that we have, guys sticking in it and staying together.’’

Smith said the Chiefs are a stronger team now than they were at 5-0.

“Tough games, must-win games. I feel like we stepped up in all three phases and have been playing pretty good football, been playing together, which I think was different from the beginning of the year ...’’ Smith said.

The storyline Sunday was similar to that for the entire season. The Chiefs led by 11 points in the second quarter but let the Dolphins back into the game largely because of defensive deficiencies that included sloppy tackling and the inability to adequately cover the wide receiver screen.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

The Chiefs improved defensively in the second half, but they still had trouble putting the Dolphins away. They kicked a field goal to stretch their lead to 10 points on the first drive of the second half and the party should have been on.

The Dolphins stayed within range by holding the Chiefs to a field goal the rest of the way.

But the Chiefs were able to eventually finish off the Dolphins. The Chiefs have one regular-season game remaining, on New Year's Eve against the Broncos in Denver.

But at 9-6, the AFC West is already theirs. The Chargers would tie the Chiefs in the standings if Kansas City loses to the Broncos and L.A. wins its final game against Oakland.

The Chiefs would have the tiebreaker because they swept the season series from the Chargers.