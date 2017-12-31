What the Chiefs expect from Patrick Mahomes II against the Broncos

Steve Young says the buildup for Patrick Mahomes could backfire on the Chiefs with Alex Smith trying to win a championship. (0:49)

DENVER -- After not playing in the season’s first 15 games, rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will make his NFL debut on Sunday when he starts for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy this week listed some expectations the Chiefs have for Mahomes, their first-round draft pick. He would become the first rookie to start at quarterback for the Chiefs in a non-strike game since Steve Fuller in 1979.