Chiefs Hall of Fame announcement brings Tony Gonzalez back where he belongs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 2009 trade that sent tight end Tony Gonzalez away from the Kansas City Chiefs was necessary for a variety of reasons, most of them having to do with the fact he wanted out. Gonzalez wanted to finish his career playing for a team that had a chance to win a Super Bowl, and with the Chiefs stuck in a down period that seemed at the time like it would have no end, that wasn't going to happen in Kansas City.

So after 12 great seasons, the Chiefs traded him to the Falcons. He played five more productive seasons in Atlanta but never did get to play in the Super Bowl.

The deal was ultimately unsatisfying for the Chiefs as well. The player they drafted with the second-round pick obtained from the Falcons, cornerback Javier Arenas, never produced much for the Chiefs.

It's now been more than nine years since Gonzalez played his final game for Kansas City. He caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in an otherwise dismal 16-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that was not only the last game with the Chiefs for Gonzalez but also for head coach Herm Edwards and long-time general manager Carl Peterson.

Nine years is far too long for one of the greatest and most popular players in franchise history to have little tangible association with the team. That's why it was overdue for the Chiefs to induct Gonzalez into their Hall of Fame, as they announced they will do. The ceremony will be held during a game at Arrowhead Stadium in the fall.

"Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end in the history of the National Football League and one of the greatest Chiefs of all time," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said. "In his 12 seasons in Kansas City, he revolutionized his position, and his record-breaking performances and commitment to the Kansas City community made him one of the most beloved players in the Chiefs Kingdom. As a family and as an organization, we are excited to have the chance to celebrate Tony and his incredible career in the coming season, and we look forward to adding his name to its rightful place in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead this fall."