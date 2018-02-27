Marcus Peters on facing Chiefs: 'I'm expecting turnovers and I'm expecting a win'

Cornerback Marcus Peters had some interesting things to say in his first public remarks since the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade him to the Los Angeles Rams.

Foremost were his comments about next season's game between the Rams and Chiefs in Mexico City. Asked during an appearance on NFL Network what he was expecting in that game against the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, Peters said, "I'm expecting turnovers and I'm expecting a win. [Mahomes] knows how to give me the ball."

Peters went on to say he didn't agree with the Chiefs' decision to trade Alex Smith. The Chiefs have agreed to send Smith to Washington to make room in the starting lineup for Mahomes.

"Alex don't get enough respect and they need to start putting some respect on that man's name," Peters said. "I've seen that man's name get thrown under the bus too many times and he took it as a man. He never complained about it. He don't turn over the ball. That was our fault for messing up the playoffs."

Peters said he was surprised after being traded to hear speculation that he had problems with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who suspended Peters for a game late last season. Peters was disciplined after throwing an official's penalty flag into the stands, retreating to the locker room without being ejected and then returning to the sideline without his game socks.

"He was looking in the best interests for me to become a better player," said Peters, who at one point referred to Reid by his nickname of Big Red. "They already knew I had some so-called character issues off the field that happened [in college at Washington] and they took me. All they told me was, 'Come on, we're going to take you and we're going to grow together.' We grew for those three years. It was cool. Sometimes, it's just business.

"I put it on my own shoulders. I don't blame nobody for nothing I do. Once I threw that flag into the stands, I knew what was going to happen. I shouldn't have walked off. I had to go take a shower. I came back and my socks and stuff were gone.

"It's business. All I can do is just go handle mine. I thank the Kansas City Chiefs for everything they did starting off. Now I'm going to L.A. I'm going to miss playing with my teammates, for sure. Once you get into that locker room, that's family. I'm going to miss the guys. I'm going to miss Eric [Berry], Justin [Houston]. I'm going to miss Coach Reid."