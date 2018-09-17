Patrick Mahomes not letting the Chiefs' defense ruin a good thing

Jeff Saturday reacts to Patrick Mahomes' 6-TD performance against the Steelers and finding the right player in each situation. (0:41)

PITTSBURGH -- Through two games, a couple of things have become evident about the Kansas City Chiefs. They need to score a lot of points -- and they're capable of doing just that -- because they give up a lot of points.

The Chiefs have allowed 65 points in their two games. But they're 2-0 because they've scored 80.

Kansas City's defense is threatening to ruin a good thing. The Chiefs opened up a 21-0 first-quarter lead Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers only to see the score tied by halftime.

The offense responded by putting up another three touchdowns in the second half, though, and the Steelers couldn't quite keep up, succumbing 42-37.

The game was similar to the season opener in Los Angeles, where the Chiefs got a big early lead against the Chargers and then had to hang on to win.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have scored 80 points in two games, masking the 65 given up by the defense. Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire

If this is the way it's going to be, the Chiefs appear to be equipped to handle it. New starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had six touchdown passes on Sunday to go with his four against the Chargers, is more advanced at this early stage of his career than the Chiefs had dared to hope.

The Chiefs believe no obstacle is too big to overcome. They may be right.

"I see Pat doing this all season long," said tight end Travis Kelce, who caught two of Mahomes' touchdown passes against the Steelers. "He's got the confidence, and as long as we give him time and get open as wideouts, tight ends and running backs, he's going to get the best of everyone."

The Chiefs, then with Alex Smith at quarterback, started quickly on offense last season, scoring 68 points in season-opening wins over the eventual Super Bowl participants, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. But they couldn't sustain the pace and hit a midseason slump that saw them lose six of seven games.

They made the move to Mahomes hoping he would eventually make them immune to such slumps. Mahomes may hit some bumps in his development, and things figure to get more difficult, said coach Andy Reid.

"The key to this thing is that [Mahomes] keeps growing," Reid said. "The more these defensive coordinators have to study him, you have to keep answering that bell. So that's his challenge right now.

"Is everything going to be roses? No. But he's seeing things right now and doing a nice job. This was a test for him. [The Steelers have] a good defensive football team. That was a big test for him."

Indeed, if these two games are an indication, Mahomes' time is already here. The Steelers were the second straight opponent to have difficulty defending his array of throws.

The Chiefs strengthened their already considerable collection of skill players with the addition of wide receiver Sammy Watkins this offseason and he showed why against the Steelers. He had 100 receiving yards and another 31 yards rushing on Sunday. His presence, paired with Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt, makes the Chiefs more difficult to defend.

What the Chiefs have built on offense at least looks more solid than what they had going last season.

"You never expect to have 10 touchdowns at this point in the season," Mahomes said. "But I knew what this offense with the weapons we had and the scheme coach Reid is drawing up that we had a chance to be really, really good. The possibilities are endless.

"We're not done. This is just a start. It's just the beginning of the season."