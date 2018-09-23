Patrick Mahomes reverses field, slips and still fires a laser TD

In the second quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket to his left but was confronted by defenders and reversed field. He slipped, but he kept his balance. While running to his right, he fired a pass to Chris Conley in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 21-7 lead.

It was Patrick Mahomes' 11th TD pass this season, which tied him with Tom Brady in 2011 for the second most by a player in his team's first three games of a season in NFL history.