Watch: Patrick Mahomes finally throws INT, but it doesn't hurt Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- Patrick Mahomes’ streak without an interception ended in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His throw for Travis Kelce sailed high and was caught by safety Tashaun Gipson.

Mahomes had thrown 14 touchdown passes to begin the season without an interception. The NFL record is 20, set by Denver’s Peyton Manning in 2013. The Saints' Drew Brees is now the only starting QB who hasn't thrown an interception this season.

The play didn’t hurt the Chiefs. Dee Ford sacked and stripped Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles on the next play. The Chiefs recovered.