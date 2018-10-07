Surprise! It's defense that carries Chiefs to big win over Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes sprints to the pylon and extends for the end zone to give the Chiefs their first touchdown against the Jaguars. (0:27)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs dismantled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it didn’t happen the way you thought it would have. Their defense led the way in Kansas City’s 30-14 win, a victory that raised Kansas City’s record to 5-0 heading into next Sunday night’s game against the Patriots in New England.

The Chiefs intercepted Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles four times, with defensive lineman Chris Jones returning an errant screen pass 20 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs also forced Bortles to fumble once when Dee Ford ripped the ball from him, one play after Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception of the season.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones runs back an intercepted screen pass for a touchdown in Kansas City's victory over the Jaguars. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs sacked Bortles five times.

The defensive uprising was unexpected from the Chiefs, who entered the game ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed (451.8) and 25th in points allowed (28.8).

But the Chiefs held the Jaguars without a point until late in the third quarter. Jacksonville added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but only after the Chiefs had a commanding lead.

The Jaguars had 502 yards, but 212 of those came in the fourth quarter, after the outcome had been decided.

The featured matchup heading into the game was between the Chiefs’ offense, which was No. 1 in scoring, and the Jacksonville defense, which was No. 1 in points allowed. The Chiefs had more than 400 yards of total offense.

But the Jaguars held Mahomes without a touchdown pass, the first time that’s happened this season. They also intercepted him twice.