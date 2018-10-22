Watch: Kareem Hunt ducks, hurdles, carries four Bengals, then gets a TD

Kareem Hunt was the star on the Chiefs’ touchdown drive on their first possession against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hunt had 56 of Kansas City’s 95 yards, including a six-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs ahead 7-0.
The most spectacular play, though, was a 21-yard run on which he broke several attempted tackles and hurdled safety Jessie Bates to pick up extra yards.
Oh my goodness, @Kareemhunt7!— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2018
📺: @snfonnbc #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/eYJtoWRplC
"Brilliant Quarterback Play!"@PatrickMahomes5 finds @kareemhunt7.— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2018
That's a @chiefs TOUCHDOWN.
📺: @snfonnbc #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ddyOy0SWHq