          Watch: Kareem Hunt ducks, hurdles, carries four Bengals, then gets a TD

          Reed Hoffmann/AP
          9:18 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          Kareem Hunt was the star on the Chiefs’ touchdown drive on their first possession against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hunt had 56 of Kansas City’s 95 yards, including a six-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs ahead 7-0.

          The most spectacular play, though, was a 21-yard run on which he broke several attempted tackles and hurdled safety Jessie Bates to pick up extra yards.

