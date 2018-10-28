Patrick Mahomes' third straight four-TD game fuels Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes whips his second touchdown of the half, this time to Sammy Watkins as he skips into the end zone for a 13-yard score. (0:30)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes had what for him is just another routine game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

For Mahomes, routine is very good.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs overcame some early offensive sluggishness and beat the Denver Broncos 30-23. The Chiefs raised their record to 7-1.

Patrick Mahomes became the first player since 2004 (Peyton Manning) to throw for four TDs in three straight games. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Chiefs had 21 games with four or more touchdown passes in their 58-year history until Mahomes took over as their quarterback. He has five such games in nine career starts.

Mahomes has three straight games with four touchdown passes. He’s the first NFL player to do that since Peyton Manning in 2004.

Mahomes has 26 touchdown passes in the eight games, tying him for third on the NFL’s all-time list for this point in the season. Tom Brady has the record of 30 in 2007. Manning had 29 in 2013 and 26 in 2004.

The Chiefs failed to score on their first possession for the first time this season. They trailed during a home game for the first time, falling behind 7-0.

Mahomes made up for that later by throwing two touchdown passes to Sammy Watkins and one each to Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt.

Mahomes was 24-of-34 for 303 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.