Just another week for Patrick Mahomes in the greatest season for a Chiefs QB

CLEVELAND -- The greatest quarterback year in the 59-season history of the Kansas City Chiefs continued on Sunday for Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is one shy of tying the Chiefs' record for TD passes. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Mahomes was 23-of-32 for 375 yards with three touchdown passes as the Chiefs went to 8-1 with a 37-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes, with 29 touchdown passes through nine games, is one away from the 54-year-old team record. Len Dawson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, threw 30 touchdown passes for the Chiefs in 1964 in the old AFL.

Mahomes has 2,883 yards, which puts him on pace for 5,157. That would easily break the Chiefs’ record of 4,591 set by Trent Green in 2004.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

This was also the eighth straight game that Mahomes had at least 300 passing yards. Drew Brees has the NFL record with two streaks of nine straight games with 300 or more passing yards.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and one to Kareem Hunt, who scored Kansas City’s two other touchdowns by running.