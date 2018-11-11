Patrick Mahomes sets Chiefs record for TD passes vs. Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes broke the Kansas City Chiefs’ 54-year-old record for touchdown passes in a season in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes threw touchdown passes of 37 and 14 yards to Tyreek Hill to give him 31 touchdown passes this season. That breaks the Chiefs’ single-season record of 30 set by Len Dawson in 1964, when the schedule was 14 games and Kansas City played in the old AFL.

Mahomes needed to get into only the 10th game in his first season as a starter to set the new record.

The Chiefs have given several quarterbacks a shot at the record since Dawson retired in 1975. None until Mahomes was up to the challenge. Elvis Grbac, with 28 touchdown passes in 2000, came the closest.

"Len had a ton of success in the NFL," Mahomes said last week of the Hall of Fame quarterback. "He was kind of ahead of his time in throwing all of those touchdowns."