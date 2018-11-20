Turnovers trump TDs on a near-magnificent night for Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes tries to send a pass downfield, but goes right into the hands of Lamarcus Joyner for the interception as the Rams to go on to win. (0:26)

LOS ANGELES -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had more career firsts on Monday night, but these he would just as soon have lived without.

Mahomes had an interception returned for a touchdown for the first time. He lost two fumbles, something he also hadn't done before -- one was returned for a touchdown.

play 2:02 Mahomes throws 6 TDs, sets MNF record Patrick Mahomes sets the record for the most passing touchdowns in Monday Night Football history, with six vs. the Rams.

The two defensive touchdowns turned around Monday night's much-hyped matchup with to the Los Angeles Rams. Lifted by the 14 defensive points, the Rams took a 54-51 victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mahomes also threw interceptions on the Chiefs' final two possessions.

The turnovers ruined what otherwise was a big game for Mahomes. He threw for a career-high 478 yards and six touchdowns, the TDs tying his career mark. The six passing scores also set a record for Monday Night Football.

Mahomes' league-leading total for passing touchdowns hit 37.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Updated playoff picture »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

According to Elias Sports Bureau research, Mahomes is the first player since 1933 (when player stats were first tracked) with six passing touchdowns and five turnovers in a game.

Interceptions hadn't been a huge problem for Mahomes, who entered the game with seven in the Chiefs' first 10 games.

Turnovers hadn't been much of a problem for the Chiefs the past five years with Alex Smith as their quarterback. Smith had one of the NFL's lowest interception rates in each of his seasons with the Chiefs.

The 2018 Chiefs and 1966 Giants are the only teams to lose multiple games in a season when scoring more than 40 points. The Chiefs lost 43-40 in Week 6 at New England.