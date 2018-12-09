Patrick Mahomes magic, Kansas City grit push Chiefs past Ravens

Patrick Mahomes has high praise for Tyreek Hill after Hill caught a deep pass to keep a drive alive for the Chiefs. (0:36)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will need to dig deep to successfully survive a difficult upcoming two-game stretch of their schedule, but with Patrick Mahomes behind center it seems anything is possible this season.

The Chiefs are in control of the AFC after a 27-24 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Chiefs didn't prevail with much of the consistent flash or offensive might they used to win 10 of their first 12 games.

They instead won with grit and some key defensive stops. The Chiefs had a season-low 17 points at halftime and were held scoreless in the second half until the final minute of regulation.

Still, they found a way to make it work with some incredible plays at the most important moments. On the field goal drive to end the first half, Mahomes completed a no-look pass to Demarcus Robinson for 17 yards.

Then, down 24-17 late in the game, Mahomes scrambled and made magic happen by converting a fourth-and-9 with a 48-yard pass to Tyreek Hill.

The play set up a fourth-down touchdown pass to Damien Williams to tie the game with less than a minute remaining.

The Chiefs then stripped Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, setting up a potential winning field goal by Harrison Butker on the final play of regulation.

Butker missed that kick -- the first two-miss game of his career -- but made a 35-yard try on the opening possession of overtime. The Chiefs then shut down the Ravens on their possession to seal the victory.

By winning, the Chiefs (11-2) clinched a playoff spot for the fifth time in six seasons. Losses by the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Sunday put Kansas City in prime position for home-field advantage if it can get a victory in Week 15.

The Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium before traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 16.