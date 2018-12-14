Watch: Patrick Mahomes takes his time for nonchalant TD toss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes was in no hurry on his 5-yard, first-quarter touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson.

Mahomes held on, held on, held on and seemed content to throw the ball out of bounds before Robinson came free in the end zone and Mahomes got him the ball.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mahomes took 6.17 seconds to throw that TD. It's the second-longest amount of time he has taken to throw a touchdown this season, trailing only his 7.24-second TD to Chris Conley in Week 3 against the 49ers. Mahomes is one of two QBs with multiple passing touchdowns that took more than 6 seconds to throw, along with Deshaun Watson (three TDs).