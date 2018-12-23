After another loss, Chiefs get only one more shot to clinch AFC West

Russell Wilson tosses for 271 yards and three touchdowns to power the Seahawks past the Chiefs and also securing a wild card spot for the playoffs. (0:54)

SEATTLE -- The Kansas City Chiefs, who failed in chances to clinch the AFC West championship the past two weeks, have one more shot to make things right.

The Chiefs would win the AFC West, get a first-round bye and have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by beating the Oakland Raiders next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

But that seems something less than a sure thing after the Chiefs lost to the Seattle Seahawks 38-31 on Sunday night. The 11-4 Chiefs have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Kansas City could also win the division with a loss to the Raiders if the Los Angeles Chargers also lose their game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. But by winning the AFC West at 11-5, the Chiefs wouldn't necessarily get a first-round bye or home-field advantage.

If the Chiefs lose next weekend while the Chargers win, the Chiefs would get a wild-card playoff berth.

The Chiefs beat the Raiders 40-33 in Oakland in Week 13.

On Sunday, the Chiefs shuffled some personnel in the secondary, benching starting safety Ron Parker and third cornerback Orlando Scandrick. The changes didn't make a significant difference. Seattle rushed for more than 200 yards and finished with well more than 400 yards of total offense.

Patrick Mahomes threw for another three touchdowns, but completed just 23 of 40 passes for 273 yards.