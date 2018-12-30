Watch: Patrick Mahomes reaches 50 TDs in style

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the second player in NFL history with 50 touchdown passes and 5,000 passing yards in a single season after connecting with Demarcus Robinson for an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Peyton Manning of the 2013 Broncos is the other player to do so. Mahomes is the sixth player to pass for more than 5,000 yards in a season, joining Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford.

Earlier in the day, Mahomes' 49th touchdown pass of the season went for 67 yards to Tyreek Hill, giving the Chiefs a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

According to Elias, Hill has 16 career 50-yard touchdowns, tying Gale Sayers for the most in a player's first three seasons in NFL history.

Hill broke the Chiefs' single-season record for receiving yardage on the play. It gave him 1,445 yards.