          Chiefs earn some much-needed rest by clinching bye

          Mahomes on 50-TD milestone: 'It's special' (0:29)

          Patrick Mahomes discusses the meaning of winning home-field and joining Tom Brady and Peyton Manning by throwing 50 touchdowns in a season. (0:29)

          12:05 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will make good use of the first-round playoff bye they earned with Sunday's 35-3 win over the Oakland Raiders.

          The Chiefs played without several injured starters, including safety Eric Berry, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Spencer Ware. All will benefit from an extra week of rest.

          Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 14 of 24 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday. His touchdowns went for 67 yards and 89 yards to Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson, respectively.

          When the Chiefs do play their first playoff game in two weeks, it will be at Arrowhead Stadium, where they went 7-1 this season.

          This is the third time since seeding began that the Chiefs earned the top seed in the AFC; they lost their first game the previous two times.

          Against the Raiders, the Chiefs scored 30 or more points for the 12th time this season, most in franchise history. It's tied for second most in a season in NFL history: Only the 2013 Denver Broncos had more such games with 13.

