Chiefs-Colts: Patrick Mahomes vs. Andrew Luck an unprecedented matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Saturday's divisional-round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium offers some interesting angles, but none better than the first matchup between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck.

They were the top two in the regular season in passing touchdowns, Mahomes with 50 in his first season as a starter, Luck with 39 in his first season back from an ailing shoulder that kept him sidelined for the 2017 season. Their 89 combined touchdown passes are the most ever in a playoff matchup.

Luck has momentum after leading the Colts to a 21-7 road victory over the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Mahomes had a fantastic debut season, becoming the second player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdowns and for at least 5,000 yards.

Top TD Combinations in Postseason A look at the most combined regular-season touchdown passes between two quarterbacks meeting in the postseason. Year Round QBs TDs 2018 Divisional Patrick Mahomes & Andrew Luck 89 2013 Divisional Peyton Manning & Philip Rivers 87 2011 Wild-card Drew Brees & Matthew Stafford 87 Source: Elias Sports Bureau

But Mahomes has never played in a playoff game. He was a backup as a rookie during last season's wild-card loss to the Tennessee Titans.

So Mahomes is still a playoff unknown.

"Everything is a little faster in the playoffs," coach Andy Reid said. "That's how things go. At the same time, he's got to be himself and continue to play and lead like he's been doing. I don't think he'll have a problem with that. I think he understands that. He's wired the right way to handle all of it."

Despite being a backup, Mahomes received a primer on how the playoffs work in last season's game against the Titans. The Chiefs led 21-3 at halftime and appeared well on their way to the next round.

The Titans dominated the second half, scoring all 19 points and winning 22-21.

"Every possession counts," Mahomes said. "Every play counts. You have to find ways to win. It's all about who goes out there and plays a full game and finds a way to win in the end.

"You can't let the momentum of the game affect how you're playing. [The Titans were] a good football team last year. They came back to win the game. But we had chances to win last year and we just didn't capitalize on those. We'll learn from those and try to capitalize on those this year."

The Chiefs have not faced the Colts since the 2016 regular season. In the most recent playoff game between the teams, the Chiefs wasted a 38-10, third-quarter lead and lost to Luck and the Colts 45-44 in Indianapolis during the 2013 playoffs.

Some other interesting statistical items involving the two teams: