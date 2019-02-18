        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Watch: This no-look AAF pass even impressed Patrick Mahomes

          4:05 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won NFL MVP honors after a 52-touchdown season, puzzling opponents with his strong and accurate arm, while dazzling fans with no-look passes and off-platform throws.

          But even the 23-year-old was impressed by a play that happened in Alliance of American Football action on Sunday. San Diego Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson, who played college football and Minnesota and East Carolina, tried his own version of a no-look pass against the Atlanta Legends, and it worked -- sort of.

          See for yourself:

          Let's see whether Mahomes can add that one to his arsenal in 2019.

