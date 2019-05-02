Travis Kelce gets chance to polish party boy image at someone's wedding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From having his own reality dating show to showing up on national TV draining a beer while hanging out at this year's Final Four, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known as one of the NFL's premier party boys.

Kelce will get a chance this summer to polish those credentials. Kelce will be the guest of honor at a summer wedding for two lucky fans through an NFL promotional contest.

"I'm a blast at weddings," Kelce said according to the NFL in a release issued about the contest.

"It's really humbling when I meet fans, because I know we're all really grateful for the love and support, and Chiefs' fans are some of the best. So I'm happy to be able to return the favor on a fan's biggest day, and be the ultimate wedding party wingman."

It's no surprise the NFL asked Kelce to handle the responsibility, though it's unclear exactly what his wedding duties will be.

"Travis is not only a dynamic player, but he's also a tremendous person with a gregarious personality," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "To have him included in one couple's monumental occasion is a truly special experience and underscores how football unites people.”