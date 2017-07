Insider

Addison Reed certainly helps the Red Sox's pen for this year, giving them an alternative in the ninth inning when Craig Kimbrel isn't available, and he's their best right-handed setup option with Joe Kelly on the DL.

Reed is clearly on the downside now, with his lowest fastball velocity yet and increased reliance on his slider for swings and misses, but he's a plus control guy who seems to have gotten over his early-season homeritis.