Law: White Sox strike first on winter market

The Chicago White Sox signed Welington Castillo, my No. 25 free agent, to a two-year deal with a club option, valued at $15 million right now with the option buyout included. It's the best deal of the offseason to date. Granted, it's the only deal of the offseason to date, but we need to celebrate what we have, not what we don't, and I do still really like this deal for the Sox.
