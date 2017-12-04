        <
          Keith Law Blog

          Insider

          Law: White Sox strike first on winter market

          Welington Castillo will take over the catching duties for the White Sox. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire
          2:00 PM ET
          Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
          The Chicago White Sox signed Welington Castillo, my No. 25 free agent, to a two-year deal with a club option, valued at $15 million right now with the option buyout included. It's the best deal of the offseason to date. Granted, it's the only deal of the offseason to date, but we need to celebrate what we have, not what we don't, and I do still really like this deal for the Sox.

