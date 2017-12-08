Law: Did the Marlins get more than salary relief from the Gordon trade?

Insider

When I heard someone with New York ties was running the Marlins, I didn't realize it was going to be Crazy Eddie, but it appears that everything the Marlins have must go and the prices are going to be insane. Who's available on the Hot Stove? Who's still on the market as teams hunt for help this winter?

Dee Gordon missed the first half of 2016 due to a positive PED test and was well below his career norms in the second half, so his 2017 season represented a bounce back for him. His .308/.341/.375 line made him a roughly league-average bat at second base -- but it will make him a below-average bat in center, where the Mariners intend to play him. The aggregate MLB line for all center fielders in 2017 was .262/.333/.426, so the Mariners are giving up quite a bit of power for a marginal OBP gain plus what Gordon provides on the bases, which implies that they think he's going to be a lot better defensively in center field than we would reasonably project for a player who has never played out there.