Law: Marlins get some value for Ozuna, but was it enough?

The St. Louis Cardinals wanted outfield help and they got it, trading from their two organizational strengths of outfield and starting pitching prospects, while adding a somewhat high-beta outfielder in Marcell Ozuna who could make them several wins better by himself. For the Miami Marlins, it's the best baseball move they've made this winter, but that's not saying a whole lot.
