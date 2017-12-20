Law: Giants need Longoria to bounce back from 2017 slump

Insider

I thought Evan Longoria would be a Ray for life, as he's the biggest star they've had in their franchise's brief history and his contract, which runs through 2022, didn't seem unreasonable at the time that he signed it. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, as his dip in performance made him tough for the low-payroll Rays to carry, and he's now a San Francisco Giant in a deal that didn't bring much baseball talent back to Tampa Bay.