Law: Rockies pay a steep price for Wade Davis in latest pen investment

The Colorado Rockies' forays into free agency the last few years have gone poorly, including the Ian Desmond contract (minus-1.1 WAR last year, the first of a five-year, $70 million deal), but they've been more aggressive than ever this winter. The latest move has them signing Wade Davis to one of the largest contracts ever given to a relief pitcher, three years and $52 million, a transaction that wouldn't make sense for most teams but makes especially little sense for Colorado.