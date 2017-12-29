        <
        >

          Keith Law Blog

          Insider

          Law: Rockies pay a steep price for Wade Davis in latest pen investment

          Can closer Wade Davis give the Rockies value for their $52 million investment? Dennis Wierzbicki/USA Today Sports
          2:24 PM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          The Colorado Rockies' forays into free agency the last few years have gone poorly, including the Ian Desmond contract (minus-1.1 WAR last year, the first of a five-year, $70 million deal), but they've been more aggressive than ever this winter. The latest move has them signing Wade Davis to one of the largest contracts ever given to a relief pitcher, three years and $52 million, a transaction that wouldn't make sense for most teams but makes especially little sense for Colorado.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.