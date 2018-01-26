Law: Marlins finally get it right with prospects in Yelich trade

Insider

The Marlins did a good trade! They got three legitimate prospects back for Christian Yelich, and the fourth isn't nothing, which makes this the best trade they've made in this cash-grab offseason.

Lewis Brinson, the No. 32 prospect in baseball for 2018, is a plus-plus defender in center with great bat speed and big raw power, with staying healthy his main problem so far in pro ball. He should be able to step in immediately to play center in Miami, which would also allow the Marlins to send Magneuris Sierra to the minors to continue developing as a hitter. Brinson's swing can get long, and he's going to strike out at a fairly high rate, but the ball comes off his bat extremely well and I think he'll more than make up for the whiffs with extra-base power.