        <
        >

          Keith Law Blog

          Insider

          Cubs regain their edge in NL Central by signing Yu Darvish

          The Cubs should be able to enjoy what Yu Darvish delivers, but was the price right? Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          4:58 PM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          The Chicago Cubs struck early this winter with a quick signing of Tyler Chatwood, a starter who has never qualified for the ERA title in his career. They signed him to a three-year, $38 million deal, reflecting at least in part the importance that Statcast data plays in teams' decisions on which players to acquire and at what cost.

          Chatwood was the clear No. 4 starter in their rotation, with Jose Quintana their No. 1, followed by Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks in either order, and a cast of several potential starters for the final spot. Rather than adding another back-end starter, the Cubs decided to take advantage of the soft market for top-end free agents by signing the best player still available, Yu Darvish, at what appears to be a bargain salary on a deal that's a year or two too long.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.