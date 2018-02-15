        <
        >

          Keith Law Blog

          Insider

          Keith Law's preseason top 30 MLB draft prospects

          Auburn's Casey Mize is among the top talents who could merit a top slot in this June's MLB draft. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire
          8:03 AM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          The NCAA Division I schedule kicks off this Friday, Feb. 16, which marks the unofficial start of MLB draft season as well, although some high schools and junior colleges in the south and west are already underway. This year's Rule 4 draft will take place June 4-6, with the Detroit Tigers holding the first pick, followed by the Giants, Phillies, White Sox and Reds. The class looks strong right now, the deepest overall since 2011, although the upper tier is less certain right now and heavier on the high school talent some teams have shied away from in recent drafts.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.