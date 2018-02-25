Law: Florida's Brady Singer needs a big spring to boost his draft stock

Insider

Brady Singer was a sandwich-round pick in 2015, but did not agree to terms with the Toronto Blue Jays, so he ended up at the University of Florida. There, he had a breakout freshman year that established him as a likely first-round pick for 2018. I saw Singer pitch last season at Vanderbilt, and his velocity was sitting 90-91 mph with the same high-effort arm action and low slot that he showed as a freshman. He was effective against right-handed batters but struggled against lefties and generally lacked command of his fastball. He threw on Friday night for the Gators at the University of Miami, and while he touched 95 mph early, it was more of the same for the right-hander.