Auburn right-hander Casey Mize is one of a number of players in the broad mix to be the first overall pick in this year's MLB Rule 4 draft, and he's come out of the chute showing the stuff to justify that consideration. Mize had a good if imperfect start Friday night against Brigham Young, and Auburn coach Butch Thompson showed great restraint in pulling Mize before his pitch count got too high. 2018 MLB Draft • Keith Law's preseason top 30 draft prospects »